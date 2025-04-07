Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $AXDX Sells 25,343 Shares

Jack Phillips, the Chief Executive Officer of $AXDX, sold 25,343 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $16,472. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 191,374 shares of this class of $AXDX stock.

$AXDX Insider Trading Activity

$AXDX insiders have traded $AXDX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W SCHULER sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $314,000

JOHN PATIENCE purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $314,000

JACK PHILLIPS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,828 shares for an estimated $17,127 .

. DAVID PATIENCE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,351 shares for an estimated $5,422 .

. LARRY MICHAEL MERTZ (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,523 shares for an estimated $989

$AXDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $AXDX stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

