Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ATER Sells 6,205 Shares

Arturo Rodriguez, the Chief Executive Officer of $ATER, sold 6,205 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $7,632. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 961,148 shares of this class of $ATER stock.

$ATER Insider Trading Activity

$ATER insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTURO RODRIGUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,257 shares for an estimated $68,420 .

. PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 27,532 shares for an estimated $45,427

ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,880 shares for an estimated $27,210 .

. JOSHUA O FELDMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,576 shares for an estimated $21,767 .

. WILLIAM KURTZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,722 shares for an estimated $13,608.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ATER stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.