ATER

Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ATER Sells 6,205 Shares

June 13, 2025 — 08:01 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Arturo Rodriguez, the Chief Executive Officer of $ATER, sold 6,205 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $7,632. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 961,148 shares of this class of $ATER stock.

$ATER Insider Trading Activity

$ATER insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ARTURO RODRIGUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,257 shares for an estimated $68,420.
  • PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 27,532 shares for an estimated $45,427
  • ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,880 shares for an estimated $27,210.
  • JOSHUA O FELDMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,576 shares for an estimated $21,767.
  • WILLIAM KURTZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,722 shares for an estimated $13,608.

$ATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ATER stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

