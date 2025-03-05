Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ARWR Sells 166,667 Shares

Christopher Richard Anzalone, the Chief Executive Officer of $ARWR, sold 166,667 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $3,005,006. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,907,135 shares of this class of $ARWR stock.

$ARWR Insider Trading Activity

$ARWR insiders have traded $ARWR stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER RICHARD ANZALONE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 350,795 shares for an estimated $6,307,384 .

. KENNETH ALLEN MYSZKOWSKI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,167 shares for an estimated $893,095 .

. PATRICK O'BRIEN (COO and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,184 shares for an estimated $736,058 .

. JAMES C HAMILTON (Chief Discovery/Trans Medicine) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,729 shares for an estimated $648,824 .

. VICTORIA VAKIENER sold 8,994 shares for an estimated $197,058

WILLIAM D. WADDILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,495 shares for an estimated $164,665 .

. DOUGLAS B GIVEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,547 shares for an estimated $121,555 .

. ADEOYE Y OLUKOTUN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,809 shares for an estimated $77,139.

$ARWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $ARWR stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

