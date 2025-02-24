Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $AMPX Sells 34,353 Shares

Kang Sun, the Chief Executive Officer of $AMPX, sold 34,353 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $107,634. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,282,621 shares of this class of $AMPX stock.

$AMPX Insider Trading Activity

$AMPX insiders have traded $AMPX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN E MIRRO has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 710,000 shares for an estimated $641,850 .

. JONATHAN BORNSTEIN (President of Amprius Lab) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 180,233 shares for an estimated $364,398 .

. KANG SUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,132 shares for an estimated $173,997 .

. SANDRA WALLACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,300 shares for an estimated $90,551 .

. CONSTANTIN IONEL STEFAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,641 shares for an estimated $45,252 .

. INC. AMPRIUS, has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,555 shares for an estimated $18,892.

$AMPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $AMPX stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

