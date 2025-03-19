Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ALTR Sells 9 Shares

James Ralph Scapa, the Chief Executive Officer of $ALTR, sold 9 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $1,001. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,184 shares of this class of $ALTR stock.

$ALTR Insider Trading Activity

$ALTR insiders have traded $ALTR stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE J CHRIST has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $29,720,747 .

. REVOCABLE TRUST CHRIST has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $20,197,357 .

. INVESTMENTS LLC GC has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $9,523,390 .

. JAMES RALPH SCAPA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 55,104 shares for an estimated $5,645,447 .

. NELSON DIAS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,035 shares for an estimated $2,672,385 .

. INVESTMENTS LLC JRS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $1,972,005 .

. R. SCAPA DECLARATION OF TRUST JAMES has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $1,972,003 .

. MATTHEW CHARLES BROWN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,601 shares for an estimated $621,863 .

. TERESA A HARRIS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,390 shares for an estimated $474,856 .

. JEFFREY MARRACCINI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,111 shares for an estimated $221,851 .

. MAHALINGAM SRIKANTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,417 shares for an estimated $149,723 .

. GILMA SARAVIA (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 932 shares for an estimated $103,827 .

. AMY MESSANO (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 906 shares for an estimated $100,930 .

. RAOUL MAITRA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 831 shares for an estimated $92,569 .

. RAVI KUNJU (Chief Product Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 601 shares for an estimated $64,183 .

. BRIAN GAYLE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 503 shares for an estimated $56,043 .

. STEPHANIE BUCKNER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 109 shares for an estimated $12,141.

$ALTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $ALTR stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

