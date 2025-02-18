News & Insights

Stocks
ALNY

Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ALNY Sells 21 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Yvonne Greenstreet, the Chief Executive Officer of $ALNY, sold 21 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $5,529. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,551 shares of this class of $ALNY stock.

$ALNY Insider Trading Activity

$ALNY insiders have traded $ALNY stock on the open market 98 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 98 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PUSHKAL GARG (CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 59,135 shares for an estimated $16,638,528.
  • YVONNE GREENSTREET (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 21,432 shares for an estimated $5,819,379.
  • PHILLIP A SHARP sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,093,750
  • KEVIN JOSEPH FITZGERALD (CSO & EVP, Head of Research) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 5,103 shares for an estimated $1,286,394.
  • JEFFREY V. POULTON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 2,649 shares for an estimated $668,894.
  • TOLGA TANGULER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,469 shares for an estimated $368,685.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of $ALNY stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ALNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.