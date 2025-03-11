Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ALKT Sells 35,408 Shares

Alex Shootman, the Chief Executive Officer of $ALKT, sold 35,408 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $859,706. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,031,485 shares of this class of $ALKT stock.

$ALKT Insider Trading Activity

$ALKT insiders have traded $ALKT stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATLANTIC, L.P. GENERAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,875,000 shares for an estimated $227,062,500 .

. ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P. GENERAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,875,000 shares for an estimated $227,062,500 .

. BRIAN R SMITH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,875,000 shares for an estimated $107,812,500 .

. GEORGE B KAISER sold 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $93,750,000

W BRYAN HILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 645,221 shares for an estimated $23,707,252 .

. ALEX SHOOTMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 224,551 shares for an estimated $7,535,962 .

. DOUGLAS A. LINEBARGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 124,650 shares for an estimated $4,831,490 .

. STEPHEN BOHANON (Chief Strategy & Product Offr.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 101,164 shares for an estimated $4,052,902.

$ALKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $ALKT stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

