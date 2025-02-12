Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ALHC Sells 90,000 Shares

JOHN E KAO, the Chief Executive Officer of $ALHC, sold 90,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,280,304. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,183,100 shares of this class of $ALHC stock.

$ALHC Insider Trading Activity

$ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 540,000 shares for an estimated $6,784,843 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 321,500 shares for an estimated $3,701,840 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $2,027,370 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,435,951 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,034 shares for an estimated $1,011,305 .

. JOSEPH S KONOWIECKI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,333 shares for an estimated $863,297 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,134 shares for an estimated $399,212 .

. SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) sold 8,550 shares for an estimated $96,273

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.