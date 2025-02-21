Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ALAB Sells 527 Shares

Jitendra Mohan, the Chief Executive Officer of $ALAB, sold 527 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $48,667. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,353,655 shares of this class of $ALAB stock.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 252 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 252 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY GAJENDRA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 1,350,680 shares for an estimated $117,143,445 .

. JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,250,680 shares for an estimated $114,946,525 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 541,872 shares for an estimated $50,455,113 .

. STEFAN A DYCKERHOFF has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 305,641 shares for an estimated $28,371,408 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 312,000 shares for an estimated $27,158,675 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 185,139 shares for an estimated $13,682,265 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 69,953 shares for an estimated $6,963,132 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 47,500 shares for an estimated $3,131,898.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

