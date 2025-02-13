News & Insights

Stocks
AI

Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $AI Sells 334,227 Shares

February 13, 2025 — 06:16 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

THOMAS M SIEBEL, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $AI, sold 334,227 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $10,838,981. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,555,163 shares of this class of $AI stock.

$AI Insider Trading Activity

$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,317,555 shares for an estimated $42,355,359.
  • JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085
  • JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000
  • RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637.
  • CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751
  • HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552.
  • MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,132 shares for an estimated $389,108.
  • JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,922,973 shares (+265.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,593,635
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,678,579 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,793,474
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 899,796 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,802,057
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 792,424 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,283,158
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 769,635 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,648,256
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 664,731 shares (+1242.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,886,688
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 557,882 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,207,877

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.