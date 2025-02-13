Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $AI Sells 334,227 Shares

THOMAS M SIEBEL, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $AI, sold 334,227 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $10,838,981. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,555,163 shares of this class of $AI stock.
$AI Insider Trading Activity
$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,317,555 shares for an estimated $42,355,359.
- JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085
- JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000
- RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637.
- CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751
- HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552.
- MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,132 shares for an estimated $389,108.
- JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874
$AI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,922,973 shares (+265.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,593,635
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,678,579 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,793,474
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 899,796 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,802,057
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 792,424 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,283,158
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 769,635 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,648,256
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 664,731 shares (+1242.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,886,688
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 557,882 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,207,877
