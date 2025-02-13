Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $AI Sells 334,227 Shares

THOMAS M SIEBEL, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $AI, sold 334,227 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $10,838,981. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,555,163 shares of this class of $AI stock.

$AI Insider Trading Activity

$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,317,555 shares for an estimated $42,355,359 .

. JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085

JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000

RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637 .

. CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751

HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552 .

. MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,132 shares for an estimated $389,108 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874

$AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

