Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $AI Sells 294,116 Shares

THOMAS M SIEBEL, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $AI, sold 294,116 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $6,323,494. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 943,151 shares of this class of $AI stock.

$AI Insider Trading Activity

$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,956,636 shares for an estimated $56,220,624 .

. JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085

JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000

RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637 .

. CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751

HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552 .

. MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,722 shares for an estimated $500,706 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874

$AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/10/2024

