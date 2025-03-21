Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ACVA Sells 1,751 Shares

George Chamoun, the Chief Executive Officer of $ACVA, sold 1,751 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $26,265. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,169,442 shares of this class of $ACVA stock.

$ACVA Insider Trading Activity

$ACVA insiders have traded $ACVA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE CHAMOUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $12,945,196 .

. CRAIG ERIC ANDERSON (CCDSO) sold 240,563 shares for an estimated $5,359,743

WILLIAM ZERELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 142,500 shares for an estimated $2,863,575 .

. MICHAEL WATERMAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 125,729 shares for an estimated $2,561,125 .

. ROBERT P GOODMAN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 0 shares for an estimated $0.

$ACVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $ACVA stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/22/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

