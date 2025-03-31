Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ABEO Sells 25,000 Shares

Vishwas Seshadri, the Chief Executive Officer of $ABEO, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $119,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,355,322 shares of this class of $ABEO stock.

$ABEO Insider Trading Activity

$ABEO insiders have traded $ABEO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VISHWAS SESHADRI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $119,500

MARK ALVINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $41,920.

$ABEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $ABEO stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABEO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

