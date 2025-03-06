Insider Sale: Chief Engineering Officer of $DUOL Sells 1,900 Shares

Natalie Glance, the Chief Engineering Officer of $DUOL, sold 1,900 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $553,477. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 133,653 shares of this class of $DUOL stock.

$DUOL Insider Trading Activity

$DUOL insiders have traded $DUOL stock on the open market 254 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 254 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEVERIN HACKER (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 108 sales selling 334,248 shares for an estimated $114,343,391 .

. AHN LUIS VON (President & CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 203,000 shares for an estimated $70,323,466 .

. MATTHEW SKARUPPA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 57 sales selling 73,514 shares for an estimated $23,906,940 .

. NATALIE GLANCE (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 20,708 shares for an estimated $6,473,115 .

. ROBERT MEESE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,716 shares for an estimated $6,263,127 .

. STEPHEN C. CHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,955 shares for an estimated $2,099,373.

$DUOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $DUOL stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

