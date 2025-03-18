Insider Sale: Chief Digital and Tech Officer of $CYRX Sells 1,140 Shares

EDWARD J ZECCHINI, the Chief Digital and Tech Officer of $CYRX, sold 1,140 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $7,172. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 66,911 shares of this class of $CYRX stock.

$CYRX Insider Trading Activity

$CYRX insiders have traded $CYRX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRELL SHELTON (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 231,610 shares for an estimated $1,530,135 .

. RAMKUMAR MANDALAM sold 7,369 shares for an estimated $54,977

MARK W SAWICKI (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,675 shares for an estimated $20,885 .

. ROBERT STEFANOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,915 shares for an estimated $16,566 .

. ROBERT J HARIRI sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $16,200

EDWARD J ZECCHINI (Chief Digital and Tech Officer) sold 1,140 shares for an estimated $7,172

$CYRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $CYRX stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CYRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

