Insider Sale: CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER of $QS Sells 325,000 Shares

Mohit Singh, the CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER of $QS, sold 325,000 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $2,343,607. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,641,711 shares of this class of $QS stock.

$QS Insider Trading Activity

$QS insiders have traded $QS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOHIT SINGH (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 837,437 shares for an estimated $5,274,427 .

. KEVIN HETTRICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,924 shares for an estimated $468,965 .

. MICHAEL O III MCCARTHY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 76,315 shares for an estimated $399,219

FRITZ PRINZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 74,431 shares for an estimated $309,664.

$QS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $QS stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

