Insider Sale: Chief Development Officer of $NUVL Sells 1,100 Shares

Darlene Noci, the Chief Development Officer of $NUVL, sold 1,100 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $79,849. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,034 shares of this class of $NUVL stock.

$NUVL Insider Trading Activity

$NUVL insiders have traded $NUVL stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E FLYNN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $195,500,000 .

. ANDREW A. F. HACK sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $110,000,000

JAMES RICHARD PORTER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 152,301 shares for an estimated $13,023,261 .

. DARLENE NOCI (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 48,016 shares for an estimated $3,715,285 .

. HENRY E. PELISH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 35,278 shares for an estimated $3,441,993 .

. ALEXANDRA BALCOM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 34,016 shares for an estimated $3,180,448 .

. DEBORAH ANN MILLER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 13,964 shares for an estimated $1,272,526 .

. MATTHEW SHAIR has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,415 .

. CHRISTOPHER DURANT TURNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,016 shares for an estimated $320,009.

$NUVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $NUVL stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

