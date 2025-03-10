Insider Sale: Chief Development Officer of $NUVL Sells 1,100 Shares

Darlene Noci, the Chief Development Officer of $NUVL, sold 1,100 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $79,849. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,034 shares of this class of $NUVL stock.
$NUVL Insider Trading Activity
$NUVL insiders have traded $NUVL stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES E FLYNN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $195,500,000.
- ANDREW A. F. HACK sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $110,000,000
- JAMES RICHARD PORTER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 152,301 shares for an estimated $13,023,261.
- DARLENE NOCI (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 48,016 shares for an estimated $3,715,285.
- HENRY E. PELISH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 35,278 shares for an estimated $3,441,993.
- ALEXANDRA BALCOM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 34,016 shares for an estimated $3,180,448.
- DEBORAH ANN MILLER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 13,964 shares for an estimated $1,272,526.
- MATTHEW SHAIR has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,415.
- CHRISTOPHER DURANT TURNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,016 shares for an estimated $320,009.
$NUVL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $NUVL stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 2,000,000 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,560,000
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC removed 1,250,000 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,850,000
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 681,600 shares (+72.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,355,648
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 600,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,968,000
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 584,223 shares (+161.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,732,976
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 400,000 shares (+142.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,312,000
- FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 369,400 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,916,632
