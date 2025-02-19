News & Insights

Insider Sale: CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER of $KALV Sells 2,601 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 09:01 pm EST

Christopher Yea, the CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER of $KALV, sold 2,601 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $25,552. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 92,745 shares of this class of $KALV stock.

$KALV Insider Trading Activity

$KALV insiders have traded $KALV stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS III, L.P. VENROCK has made 8 purchases buying 336,212 shares for an estimated $3,087,433 and 0 sales.
  • BENJAMIN L PALLEIKO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,483 shares for an estimated $347,421.
  • PAUL K. AUDHYA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,524 shares for an estimated $153,526.
  • CHRISTOPHER YEA (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,672 shares for an estimated $135,262.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KALV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $KALV stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


