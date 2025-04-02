Insider Sale: Chief Development Officer of $CORT Sells 678 Shares

William Guyer, the Chief Development Officer of $CORT, sold 678 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $77,639. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,487 shares of this class of $CORT stock.

$CORT Insider Trading Activity

$CORT insiders have traded $CORT stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH K BELANOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,350 shares for an estimated $3,663,192 .

. SEAN MADUCK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,559,822 .

. WILLIAM GUYER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,678 shares for an estimated $1,748,739 .

. JOSEPH DOUGLAS LYON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,411 shares for an estimated $969,987 .

. GARY CHARLES ROBB (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,609 shares for an estimated $702,177 .

. DANIEL N JR SWISHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $641,432.

$CORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $CORT stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CORT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CORT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Sandler O'Neill issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Sandler O'Neil issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

