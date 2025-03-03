Insider Sale: Chief Customer Officer of $DBX Sells 3,765 Shares

Eric Cox, the Chief Customer Officer of $DBX, sold 3,765 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $99,009. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 309,550 shares of this class of $DBX stock.

$DBX Insider Trading Activity

$DBX insiders have traded $DBX stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW HOUSTON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 2,526,000 shares for an estimated $69,382,443 .

. TIMOTHY REGAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 72,500 shares for an estimated $2,027,624 .

. LISA M CAMPBELL sold 6,149 shares for an estimated $168,665

ERIC COX (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,095 shares for an estimated $160,534.

$DBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $DBX stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DBX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DBX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

