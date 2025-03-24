Insider Sale: Chief Credit Officer of $BPRN Sells 1,230 Shares

Christopher Tonkovich, the Chief Credit Officer of $BPRN, sold 1,230 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $38,130. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,678 shares of this class of $BPRN stock.

$BPRN Insider Trading Activity

$BPRN insiders have traded $BPRN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN TUCHMAN purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620

DANIEL J. O'DONNELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620

CHRISTOPHER TONKOVICH (Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,230 shares for an estimated $38,130

MATTHEW T. CLARK (Chief Information Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $9,361

$BPRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $BPRN stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BPRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPRN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

