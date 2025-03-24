Insider Sale: Chief Credit Officer of $BPRN Sells 1,230 Shares

Christopher Tonkovich, the Chief Credit Officer of $BPRN, sold 1,230 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $38,130. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,678 shares of this class of $BPRN stock.
$BPRN Insider Trading Activity
$BPRN insiders have traded $BPRN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN TUCHMAN purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620
- DANIEL J. O'DONNELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620
- CHRISTOPHER TONKOVICH (Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,230 shares for an estimated $38,130
- MATTHEW T. CLARK (Chief Information Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $9,361
$BPRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $BPRN stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 26,288 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $905,095
- SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP added 20,639 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $710,600
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 19,668 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $677,169
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 11,860 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,339
- INVESCO LTD. removed 10,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $393,282
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,279 shares (+63.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,475
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 8,570 shares (+104.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,065
$BPRN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPRN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
