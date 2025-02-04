Insider Sale: Chief Corp. Affairs Officer of $NBIX Sells 1,104 Shares

David W. Boyer, the Chief Corp. Affairs Officer of $NBIX, sold 1,104 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $168,849. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 44.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,369 shares of this class of $NBIX stock.

$NBIX Insider Trading Activity

$NBIX insiders have traded $NBIX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN sold 146,105 shares for an estimated $21,836,502

KYLE GANO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $9,197,549 .

. MATT ABERNETHY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,383 shares for an estimated $2,316,482 .

. WILLIAM H RASTETTER sold 14,250 shares for an estimated $2,090,332

GARY A LYONS sold 11,570 shares for an estimated $1,740,449

INGRID DELAET (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,779 shares for an estimated $1,297,350 .

. DAVID W. BOYER (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,860 shares for an estimated $737,867 .

. JUDE ONYIA (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,331 shares for an estimated $294,372

ERIC BENEVICH (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,207 shares for an estimated $184,598

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NBIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $NBIX stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.