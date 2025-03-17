Insider Sale: Chief Compliance Officer of $GEO Sells 646 Shares

Nicole Mannarino, the Chief Compliance Officer of $GEO, sold 646 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $16,427. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $GEO stock.

$GEO Insider Trading Activity

$GEO insiders have traded $GEO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD A. BRACK (EVP, CAO and Controller) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $141,400

SCOTT MICHAEL KERNAN sold 5,800 shares for an estimated $131,544

NICOLE MANNARINO (Chief Compliance Officer) sold 646 shares for an estimated $16,427

$GEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $GEO stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 09/19/2024

Edward Jones issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/19/2024

