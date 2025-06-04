Insider Sale: Chief Compliance Officer of $BTM Sells 3,188 Shares

Mark James Smalley, the Chief Compliance Officer of $BTM, sold 3,188 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $12,688. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,330 shares of this class of $BTM stock.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 128,322 shares for an estimated $212,423 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 62,000 shares for an estimated $87,679 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,297 shares for an estimated $15,725.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.