Insider Sale: Chief Compliance Officer of $BTM Sells 3,188 Shares

Mark James Smalley, the Chief Compliance Officer of $BTM, sold 3,188 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $12,688. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,330 shares of this class of $BTM stock.
$BTM Insider Trading Activity
$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 128,322 shares for an estimated $212,423.
- CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 62,000 shares for an estimated $87,679.
- MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,297 shares for an estimated $15,725.
$BTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- METEORA CAPITAL, LLC added 2,046,984 shares (+8517.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,090,945
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 817,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,234,130
- WESTERN STANDARD LLC added 615,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $929,303
- WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY added 444,177 shares (+85.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $670,707
- 272 CAPITAL LP removed 254,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $383,601
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 242,792 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $393,323
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 118,422 shares (+71.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,817
$BTM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
