Insider Sale: Chief Compliance Officer of $AVAH Sells 18,500 Shares

Patrick A. Cunningham, the Chief Compliance Officer of $AVAH, sold 18,500 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $91,173. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 327,869 shares of this class of $AVAH stock.

$AVAH insiders have traded $AVAH stock on the open market 165 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 165 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL R VIGANO has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755 .

. ROBERT M JR WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755 .

. WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC J.H. has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 2,733,401 shares for an estimated $14,679,702 .

. PATRICK A. CUNNINGHAM (Chief Compliance Officer) sold 18,500 shares for an estimated $91,173

DEBORAH STEWART (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 15,457 shares for an estimated $85,970

MATTHEW BUCKHALTER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,188 shares for an estimated $63,958

$AVAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $AVAH stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

