Insider Sale: Chief Compliance Officer of $AVAH Sells 18,500 Shares

Patrick A. Cunningham, the Chief Compliance Officer of $AVAH, sold 18,500 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $91,173. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 327,869 shares of this class of $AVAH stock.
$AVAH Insider Trading Activity
$AVAH insiders have traded $AVAH stock on the open market 165 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 165 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL R VIGANO has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755.
- ROBERT M JR WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 2,783,535 shares for an estimated $14,966,755.
- WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC J.H. has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 2,733,401 shares for an estimated $14,679,702.
- PATRICK A. CUNNINGHAM (Chief Compliance Officer) sold 18,500 shares for an estimated $91,173
- DEBORAH STEWART (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 15,457 shares for an estimated $85,970
- MATTHEW BUCKHALTER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,188 shares for an estimated $63,958
$AVAH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $AVAH stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 287,309 shares (+65.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,557,214
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 264,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,209,222
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 222,100 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,014,997
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 156,439 shares (+145.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $847,899
- LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC removed 149,123 shares (-1.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $808,246
- KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 140,000 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $758,800
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 135,574 shares (+71.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $734,811
