Insider Sale: CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER of $JNVR Sells 728,632 Shares

BLAKE JANOVER, the CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER of $JNVR, sold 728,632 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $3,570,296. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 99.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,183 shares of this class of $JNVR stock.

$JNVR Insider Trading Activity

$JNVR insiders have traded $JNVR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE JANOVER (CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 738,632 shares for an estimated $3,999,996.

$JNVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $JNVR stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

