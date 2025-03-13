Insider Sale: CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of $USNA Sells 4,743 Shares

Brent Neidig, the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of $USNA, sold 4,743 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $153,387. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $USNA stock.

$USNA Insider Trading Activity

$USNA insiders have traded $USNA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRENT NEIDIG (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $153,387

JIM BROWN (CEO & PRESIDENT) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $147,350

DAVID MULHAM MULHAM (CHIEF SALES OFFICER) sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $106,669

GILBERT A FULLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,349 shares for an estimated $46,647 .

. PEGGIE PELOSI sold 780 shares for an estimated $21,918

JOHN TURMAN FLEMING sold 500 shares for an estimated $16,647

$USNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $USNA stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

