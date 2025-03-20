Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $TARS Sells 3,557 Shares

Aziz Mottiwala, the Chief Commercial Officer of $TARS, sold 3,557 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $168,601. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 68,422 shares of this class of $TARS stock.

$TARS Insider Trading Activity

$TARS insiders have traded $TARS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TARS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOBAK R. AZAMIAN (President/CEO and Board Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,216 shares for an estimated $1,163,050 .

. AZIZ MOTTIWALA (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,565 shares for an estimated $505,856 .

. BRYAN WAHL (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,686 shares for an estimated $463,765 .

. SESHADRI NEERVANNAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,583 shares for an estimated $363,141 .

. DIANNE C. WHITFIELD (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,711 shares for an estimated $321,323 .

. JEFFREY S FARROW (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,724 shares for an estimated $178,306.

$TARS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $TARS stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TARS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TARS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

$TARS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TARS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TARS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Balaji Prasad from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer set a target price of $72.0 on 01/22/2025

