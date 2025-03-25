Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $SRRK Sells 5,000 Shares

Tracey Sacco, the Chief Commercial Officer of $SRRK, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $164,458. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 71,750 shares of this class of $SRRK stock.

$SRRK Insider Trading Activity

$SRRK insiders have traded $SRRK stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PUBLIC EQUITIES, L.P. INVUS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,009,433 shares for an estimated $82,397,638 .

. SRINIVAS AKKARAJU has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,175,713 shares for an estimated $34,385,672 .

. EDWARD H MYLES (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 406,067 shares for an estimated $12,685,965 .

. JING L. MARANTZ (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 125,655 shares for an estimated $3,605,332 .

. MO QATANANI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 79,992 shares for an estimated $3,039,484 .

. JAY T. BACKSTROM (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,680 shares for an estimated $1,662,573 .

. TRACEY SACCO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,390 shares for an estimated $1,155,617 .

. JUNLIN HO (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,781 shares for an estimated $610,970 .

. CARYN PARLAVECCHIO (CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,730 shares for an estimated $479,411 .

. ERIN MOORE (Interim PFO and PAO) sold 13,564 shares for an estimated $449,236

KATIE PENG sold 1,006 shares for an estimated $34,626

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SRRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $SRRK stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SRRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRRK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SRRK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SRRK forecast page.

$SRRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRRK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SRRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $39.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Allison Bratzel from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 10/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.