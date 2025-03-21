Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $SPRY Sells 10,000 Shares

Eric Karas, the Chief Commercial Officer of $SPRY, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $140,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 56.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,696 shares of this class of $SPRY stock.

$SPRY Insider Trading Activity

$SPRY insiders have traded $SPRY stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E FLYNN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 563,270 shares for an estimated $10,143,705 .

. RICHARD E LOWENTHAL (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,433,492 .

. SARINA TANIMOTO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,433,492 .

. JUSTIN CHAKMA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 529,245 shares for an estimated $7,087,279 .

. LAURA SHAWVER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $4,419,826 .

. BRIAN DORSEY (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $493,858 .

. ERIC KARAS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $280,423 .

. KATHLEEN D. SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $200,000

$SPRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $SPRY stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPRY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024

