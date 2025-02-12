Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $NOW Sells 454 Shares

Paul John Smith, the Chief Commercial Officer of $NOW, sold 454 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $460,810. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,021 shares of this class of $NOW stock.

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,830 shares for an estimated $25,796,884 .

. PAUL JOHN SMITH (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 9,199 shares for an estimated $8,945,207 .

. JEFFREY A MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $5,285,966 .

. RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,795 shares for an estimated $4,877,346 .

. GINA MASTANTUONO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,667 shares for an estimated $3,514,471

ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993

JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,422 shares for an estimated $2,252,801 .

. NICHOLAS TZITZON (Chief Strat & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,170 shares for an estimated $1,873,935 .

. LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412 .

. PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 435 shares for an estimated $425,355 .

. KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $184,897.

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 970 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 908 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 10/08, 10/04, 09/23 and 0 sales.

