Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $MDXG Sells 2,111 Shares

Kimberly Maersk-Moller, the Chief Commercial Officer of $MDXG, sold 2,111 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $17,742. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 265,271 shares of this class of $MDXG stock.

$MDXG Insider Trading Activity

$MDXG insiders have traded $MDXG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDXG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICCI S WHITLOW (Chief Operating Officer) sold 61,420 shares for an estimated $508,557

KIMBERLY MAERSK-MOLLER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,111 shares for an estimated $17,742

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MDXG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $MDXG stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.