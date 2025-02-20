Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $IRON Sells 3,137 Shares

Pamela Stephenson, the Chief Commercial Officer of $IRON, sold 3,137 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $171,217. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 69,529 shares of this class of $IRON stock.
$IRON Insider Trading Activity
$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 51,197 shares for an estimated $3,205,957.
- WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 27,979 shares for an estimated $1,710,881.
- RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,161 shares for an estimated $950,598.
- WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 11,452 shares for an estimated $661,486.
- PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217
- JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,136 shares for an estimated $171,162
- JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873
$IRON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,459,434 shares (+358.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,528,115
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC removed 812,235 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,495,699
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 742,423 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,069,618
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 735,000 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,599,000
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 467,988 shares (+62.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,670,439
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 444,821 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,201,651
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 422,750 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,802,350
