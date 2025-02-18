Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $HOG Sells 3,400 Shares

Luke Christopher Mansfield, the Chief Commercial Officer of $HOG, sold 3,400 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $88,264. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,555 shares of this class of $HOG stock.

$HOG Insider Trading Activity

$HOG insiders have traded $HOG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 4,278 shares for an estimated $137,965

LUKE CHRISTOPHER MANSFIELD (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $88,264

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $HOG stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOG stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 9 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $450,000 on 01/30, 01/29, 01/24, 01/13, 01/09, 01/03 and 3 sales worth up to $800,000 on 01/24, 01/16, 01/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.