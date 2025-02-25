Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $GNK Sells 13,602 Shares

Jesper Christensen, the Chief Commercial Officer of $GNK, sold 13,602 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $189,855. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,322 shares of this class of $GNK stock.

$GNK Insider Trading Activity

$GNK insiders have traded $GNK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C WOBENSMITH (CEO, President, and Secretary) sold 31,990 shares for an estimated $446,490

JESPER CHRISTENSEN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,602 shares for an estimated $189,855

PETER GEORGE ALLEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,984 shares for an estimated $125,395

JOSEPH ADAMO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,226 shares for an estimated $86,901

$GNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $GNK stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

