Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer & EVP of $SMP Sells 11,005 Shares

DALE BURKS, the Chief Commercial Officer & EVP of $SMP, sold 11,005 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $299,336. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,860 shares of this class of $SMP stock.
$SMP Insider Trading Activity
$SMP insiders have traded $SMP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DALE BURKS (Chief Commercial Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,727 shares for an estimated $359,537.
- RAY NICHOLAS (CIO & VP IT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,343 shares for an estimated $182,807.
- ERIC SILLS (CEO & President) sold 1,721 shares for an estimated $60,183
- NATHAN R. ILES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,485 shares for an estimated $51,930
- CARMINE JOSEPH BROCCOLE (CLO & Secretary) sold 913 shares for an estimated $31,918
$SMP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $SMP stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,072,450 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,605,340
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC removed 192,227 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,955,192
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 134,374 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,162,906
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 90,887 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,815,679
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 86,640 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,684,107
- ALGERT GLOBAL LLC added 81,463 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,523,723
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 72,264 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,238,738
