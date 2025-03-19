Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $DIBS Sells 8,132 Shares

Matthew Rubinger, the Chief Commercial Officer of $DIBS, sold 8,132 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $24,435. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,451 shares of this class of $DIBS stock.
$DIBS Insider Trading Activity
$DIBS insiders have traded $DIBS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW RUBINGER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,267 shares for an estimated $101,016.
- THOMAS J ETERGINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $24,782.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DIBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $DIBS stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOXHAVEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,736,374 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,146,763
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 707,652 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,505,088
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 586,479 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,076,135
- LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 284,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,006,825
- JOEL ISAACSON & CO., LLC removed 182,402 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $645,703
- MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 162,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $575,250
- FIL LTD added 154,423 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $546,657
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.