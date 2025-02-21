News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer of $CVLT Sells 962 Shares

February 21, 2025 — 05:01 pm EST

Gary Merrill, the Chief Commercial Officer of $CVLT, sold 962 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $173,458. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 86,354 shares of this class of $CVLT stock.

$CVLT Insider Trading Activity

$CVLT insiders have traded $CVLT stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SANJAY MIRCHANDANI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 55,563 shares for an estimated $9,668,135.
  • GARY MERRILL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 26,081 shares for an estimated $4,150,620.
  • ALLISON PICKENS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,464 shares for an estimated $402,115.
  • NICOLA ADAMO sold 1,569 shares for an estimated $239,680
  • VIVIE LEE sold 1,569 shares for an estimated $239,680

$CVLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $CVLT stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

