Insider Sale: Chief Client Officer of $CWAN Sells 3,679 Shares

Subi Sethi, the Chief Client Officer of $CWAN, sold 3,679 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $79,735. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 222,467 shares of this class of $CWAN stock.

$CWAN Insider Trading Activity

$CWAN insiders have traded $CWAN stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XIII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQUISITION, L.P. WCAS sold 14,137,500 shares for an estimated $340,289,625

SANDEEP SAHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 535,111 shares for an estimated $14,417,136 .

. SCOTT STANLEY ERICKSON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 205,720 shares for an estimated $6,224,573 .

. JAMES S COX (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 219,866 shares for an estimated $5,996,833 .

. SOUVIK DAS (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 82,117 shares for an estimated $2,425,035 .

. SUBI SETHI (Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 69,840 shares for an estimated $2,038,348 .

. KATHLEEN A CORBET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,161 shares for an estimated $498,212.

$CWAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $CWAN stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CWAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWAN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CWAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $27.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 01/14/2025

