Insider Sale: Chief Capital Markets Officer of $PFSI Sells 410 Shares

MARK ELBAUM, the Chief Capital Markets Officer of $PFSI, sold 410 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $42,180. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,207 shares of this class of $PFSI stock.

$PFSI Insider Trading Activity

$PFSI insiders have traded $PFSI stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID SPECTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 121,027 shares for an estimated $12,438,346 .

. DOUG JONES (Director, President & CMBO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 62,202 shares for an estimated $6,344,306 .

. DANIEL STANLEY PEROTTI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,481 shares for an estimated $3,789,708 .

. JAMES FOLLETTE (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,720 shares for an estimated $477,418 .

. GREGORY L HENDRY (MD, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,032 shares for an estimated $309,546

DEREK STARK (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,698 shares for an estimated $277,171 .

. ABBIE TIDMORE (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 2,669 shares for an estimated $273,705

MARK ELBAUM (Chief Capital Markets Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493 shares for an estimated $50,654.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PFSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $PFSI stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PFSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFSI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PFSI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFSI forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.