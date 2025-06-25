Insider Sale: Chief Business Officer of $WAY Sells 9,702 Shares

III Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair, the Chief Business Officer of $WAY, sold 9,702 shares of the company on 06-25-2025 for an estimated $390,256. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 490,870 shares of this class of $WAY stock.

$WAY Insider Trading Activity

$WAY insiders have traded $WAY stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUXCO S.A R.L. DERBY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,012,992 shares for an estimated $624,405,320 .

. PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD CANADA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,245,229 shares for an estimated $477,486,414 .

. CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC BAIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,116,779 shares for an estimated $347,716,120 .

. PAUL G MOSKOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,116,779 shares for an estimated $347,716,120 .

. MATTHEW J. HAWKINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 436,202 shares for an estimated $16,804,145 .

. T. CRAIG BRIDGE (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 182,914 shares for an estimated $7,710,684

III ERIC L. (RIC) SINCLAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,808 shares for an estimated $1,524,922 .

. CHRISTOPHER L. SCHREMSER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 34,492 shares for an estimated $1,331,818 .

. MELISSA F. (MISSY) MILLER (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,800 shares for an estimated $276,559.

$WAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WAY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

$WAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/14/2025

