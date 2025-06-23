Insider Sale: Chief Business Officer of $PGY Sells 4,700 Shares

Yahav Yulzari, the Chief Business Officer of $PGY, sold 4,700 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $89,300. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,148,850 shares of this class of $PGY stock.

$PGY Insider Trading Activity

$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 610,220 shares for an estimated $9,013,691 .

. AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 610,004 shares for an estimated $9,011,959 .

. TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 109,195 shares for an estimated $1,463,981 .

. SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,358 shares for an estimated $1,070,262 .

. EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,872 shares for an estimated $557,831.

$PGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

$PGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kyle Joseph from Stephens set a target price of $22.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 03/25/2025

