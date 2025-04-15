Insider Sale: Chief Business Officer of $LQDA Sells 1,856 Shares

Jason Adair, the Chief Business Officer of $LQDA, sold 1,856 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $25,185. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 184,304 shares of this class of $LQDA stock.

$LQDA Insider Trading Activity

$LQDA insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,461 shares for an estimated $287,856 .

. ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 22,343 shares for an estimated $263,200

RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,456 shares for an estimated $205,344 .

. RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,220 shares for an estimated $133,664 .

. SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,908 shares for an estimated $104,788 .

. JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,024 shares for an estimated $98,582.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LQDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $LQDA stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LQDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LQDA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LQDA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.