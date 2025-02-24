Insider Sale: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of $DASH Sells 7,842 Shares

Keith Yandell, the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of $DASH, sold 7,842 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $1,595,768. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 105,162 shares of this class of $DASH stock.

$DASH Insider Trading Activity

$DASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 213 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 213 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 975,004 shares for an estimated $158,240,075 .

. ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 57 sales selling 728,311 shares for an estimated $116,887,614 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 253,211 shares for an estimated $40,164,141 .

. PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 166,033 shares for an estimated $28,106,005 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 65,842 shares for an estimated $11,203,162 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,732 shares for an estimated $6,729,324 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 26,079 shares for an estimated $4,772,021 .

. SHONA L BROWN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,625,000 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,338 shares for an estimated $1,612,506.

$DASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $DASH stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

