Insider Sale: Chief Business Officer of $CORT Sells 3,185 Shares

Gary Charles Robb, the Chief Business Officer of $CORT, sold 3,185 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $225,402. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,364 shares of this class of $CORT stock.

$CORT Insider Trading Activity

$CORT insiders have traded $CORT stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH DOUGLAS LYON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 230,000 shares for an estimated $22,120,909 .

. SEAN MADUCK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 220,000 shares for an estimated $18,105,872 .

. JOSEPH K BELANOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 120,350 shares for an estimated $9,893,423 .

. WILLIAM GUYER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $5,625,180 .

. DAVID L MAHONEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,352 shares for an estimated $2,030,452 .

. GARY CHARLES ROBB (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,464 shares for an estimated $953,816 .

. DANIEL N JR SWISHER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,200 shares for an estimated $847,236.

$CORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $CORT stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CORT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CORT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

$CORT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CORT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CORT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $135.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $145.0 on 05/06/2025

