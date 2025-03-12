Insider Sale: Chief Alliance Officer of $CLMB Sells 2,000 Shares

Charles Edward Bass, the Chief Alliance Officer of $CLMB, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $251,607. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,792 shares of this class of $CLMB stock.
$CLMB Insider Trading Activity
$CLMB insiders have traded $CLMB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES EDWARD BASS (Chief Alliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,117 shares for an estimated $1,012,279.
- ANDREW S BRYANT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,530 shares for an estimated $925,227.
- VITO LEGROTTAGLIE (Chief Information Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $854,000
$CLMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CLMB stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 22,045 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,794,203
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 20,800 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,636,400
- COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC removed 18,518 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,347,156
- BALLAST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 16,601 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,104,176
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 15,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,493,100
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 14,682 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,860,943
- STATE STREET CORP added 14,078 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,784,386
