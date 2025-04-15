Insider Sale: Chief Administrative Officer of $VRNT Sells 9,439 Shares

PETER FANTE, the Chief Administrative Officer of $VRNT, sold 9,439 shares of the company on 04-15-2025 for an estimated $155,743. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,450 shares of this class of $VRNT stock.

$VRNT Insider Trading Activity

$VRNT insiders have traded $VRNT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELAN MORIAH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,556 shares for an estimated $985,437 .

. PETER FANTE (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,672 shares for an estimated $602,508 .

. GRANT A HIGHLANDER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,880 shares for an estimated $376,740

STEPHEN J GOLD sold 2,744 shares for an estimated $44,096

$VRNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $VRNT stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

$VRNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VRNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $23.0 on 03/27/2025

