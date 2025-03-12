Insider Sale: Chief Administrative Officer of $MMI Sells 2,915 Shares

Gregory A. LaBerge, the Chief Administrative Officer of $MMI, sold 2,915 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $101,386. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 55.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,307 shares of this class of $MMI stock.

$MMI Insider Trading Activity

$MMI insiders have traded $MMI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY A. LABERGE (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,743 shares for an estimated $133,067 .

. NORMA J. LAWRENCE sold 1,123 shares for an estimated $44,920

$MMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $MMI stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

