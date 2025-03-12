Insider Sale: Chief Administrative Officer of $MMI Sells 2,915 Shares

Gregory A. LaBerge, the Chief Administrative Officer of $MMI, sold 2,915 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $101,386. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 55.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,307 shares of this class of $MMI stock.
$MMI Insider Trading Activity
$MMI insiders have traded $MMI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY A. LABERGE (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,743 shares for an estimated $133,067.
- NORMA J. LAWRENCE sold 1,123 shares for an estimated $44,920
$MMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $MMI stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 104,773 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,008,614
- NORGES BANK removed 94,364 shares (-57.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,610,366
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 73,792 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,823,281
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 56,955 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,179,098
- STATE STREET CORP added 55,720 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,131,847
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 51,189 shares (+1.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,958,491
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 46,865 shares (+61.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,793,054
