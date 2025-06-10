Insider Sale: Chief Administrative Officer of $AIRJ Sells 1,605 Shares

Jeff Gutke, the Chief Administrative Officer of $AIRJ, sold 1,605 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $6,789. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 99,838 shares of this class of $AIRJ stock.

$AIRJ Insider Trading Activity

$AIRJ insiders have traded $AIRJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN S. PANG (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,635 shares for an estimated $32,298

MATTHEW B JORE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,865 shares for an estimated $16,350

PATRICK C EILERS (Executive Chairman) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $8,168

$AIRJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AIRJ stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

