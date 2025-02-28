Insider Sale: Chief Actuarial and UW Officer of $EIG Sells 1,385 Shares

Ann Marie Smith, the Chief Actuarial and UW Officer of $EIG, sold 1,385 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $70,967. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,801 shares of this class of $EIG stock.

$EIG Insider Trading Activity

$EIG insiders have traded $EIG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R KRONER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $152,300 .

. ANN MARIE SMITH (Chief Actuarial and UW Officer) sold 1,385 shares for an estimated $70,967

CHRISTINA M. OZUNA (Chief Claims Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,070

$EIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $EIG stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

